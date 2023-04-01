PM flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, interacts with schoolchildren onboard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Modi, while addressing the gathering after flagging off the premium service, said the aim of his government was to transform the railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens.

Onboard the train, the PM interacted with more than 300 schoolchildren who were selected through a drawing and essay competition on the theme ’Bharatiya Rail’, officials said.

Modi also spoke to staff onboard the train, the officials said. A huge crowd had assembled on platform number two of the sprawling station to witness the Vande Bharat Express flagging off ceremony, which took place on the adjoining platform number one. This is the 11th Vande Bharat Express service on the Indian Railway network and will run on all days except Saturday. It will depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 5:40am and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 1:10pm. The Delhi-Bhopal leg of the train will start at 2:40pm, officials said. The train is scheduled to halt at Gwalior and Agra enroute, they added.

The state-of-the-art semi-high speed train has an intelligent regenerative braking mechanism that would save up to 30 per cent electricity, fully sealed gangways and interconnecting doors for dust-free environment as well as an improved air-conditioning system. Modi had arrived in the state capital on the morning, after which he attended the Combined Commanders' Conference before flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in the afternoon. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in MP at the end of the year.

PTI