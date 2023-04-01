 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, interacts with schoolchildren onboard

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Modi, while addressing the gathering after flagging off the premium service, said the aim of his government was to transform the railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens.

Onboard the train, the PM interacted with more than 300 schoolchildren who were selected through a drawing and essay competition on the theme ’Bharatiya Rail’, officials said.