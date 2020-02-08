App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM discusses ULFA-I issue with Assam CM, Finance Minister Sarma

Modi addressed a massive public rally in Kokrajhar on Friday to celebrate the signing of the tripartite accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after the government signed the Bodo Peace Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the issue of holding talks with the proscribed ULFA-Independent so that the matters nagging the northeast are settled. Interacting with journalists on Friday night on the sidelines of a meeting, Sarma said PM Modi discussed with him and Sonowal the issue of holding talks with the proscribed outfit.

Modi addressed a massive public rally in Kokrajhar on Friday to celebrate the signing of the tripartite accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state.

"The prime minister advised us to hold detailed discussions on the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He (Modi) wants to settle the ULFA issue so that the northeast does not have any more problems," Sarma said.

Close

"We will hold discussions on the matter with the Union home minister very shortly. We will take a state cabinet-level decision for sending formal invitation or appeal or request to ULFA-I to come for talks," he said.

related news

"Process for the parleys with ULFA-Independent began today with the prime minister holding talks with us on it, advising us to take up the issue with Shah and then accordingly send the invitation for discussion", the minister added.

ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah had recently told a local news channel that he was ready for talks if even a "one-line letter" was sent to him by the government, keeping his sovereignty for Assam demand as an agenda of discussion.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.