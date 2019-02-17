App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

PM dedicates 33K-cr projects to Bihar; Patna to get metro rail

Modi said the Rs 13,000 crore metro project is being developed in keeping with the future needs of the people. The metro projects will give new speed to Patna city, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar, including the long-awaited Patna Metro Rail Project.

Laying the foundation stone of the metro project through a remote at a function at Barauni in Begusarai district, Modi said, "I congratulate the people of Patna, because Pataliputra (the ancient name of Patna) is now connected to the metro rail."

Modi said the Rs 13,000 crore metro project is being developed in keeping with the future needs of the people. The metro projects will give new speed to Patna city, he said. The prime minister inaugurated the first phase of River Front Development at Patna and the Patna City Gas Distribution project.

Modi laid the foundation stone for medical colleges at Chhapra and Purnea and also for the upgradation of the government medical colleges at Bhagalpur and Gaya. He said the NDA government was giving a lot of importance to the health sector and the day is a historic one in terms of health services in Bihar.

related news

While Chapra and Purnea will now have medical colleges, the ones in Bhagalpur and Gaya would have upgraded facilities. Modi also said that work is going on for establishing another All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state besides the existing one in Patna. Modi laid the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network spanning 96.54 km.

Works related to sewage treatment plants at Barh, Sultanganj and Naugachia were also kicked off by the PM. He also laid the foundation stone for 22 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects at various locations of the state.

The prime minister said his government was giving a lot of importance to connectivity. At the function, he flagged off the Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express and inaugurated the electrification of railway lines on the Barauni-Kumedpur, Muzaffarpur-Raxaul, Fatuha-Islampur and Biharsharif-Daniawan sectors.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a number of projects in the oil and gas sector and said they will significantly augment the availability of energy in Patna city and the region. The projects will also boost fertilizer production, and significantly enhance medical and sanitation facilities in Bihar.

Modi inaugurated the Phulpur-Patna stretch of the Jagdishpur-Varanasi Natural Gas pipeline and laid the foundation stone for extending the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline from Durgapur to Muzaffarpur and Patna.

He laid the foundation stone of the 9 million metric tonne atmospheric vacuum unit (AVU) of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project, the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Hydrotreating Unit (INDJET) at Barauni Refinery and also the Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Complex at Barauni.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.