    PM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of broadband satellites

    OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NSIL, ISRO's commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and IN-SPACe after the Indian space agency's heaviest rocket on its maiden commercial mission successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

    "Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India's competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market," he said.

    OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NSIL, ISRO's commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

     
