PM CARES fund receives Rs 2,105 crore from 38 PSUs since launch: Report

Several state-run firms have contributed over Rs 2,000 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund since its launch on March 28.

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), 38 public sector units (PSUs) gave Rs 2, 105 crore to the PM Cares fund, The Indian Express reported citing documents accessed under the RTI.

Many PSUs dipped into their CSR budgets for 2019-20 and 2020-21, after the fund was set up in late March to raise money for COVID-19 relief measures.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Out of the PSUs, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) donated the highest amount (Rs 300 crore) to the fund, The Indian Express reported. NTPC and Indian Oil donated Rs 250 crore and Rs 225 crore, respectively.

Other PSUs that made donations to the fund include Power Grid Corporation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), the report said.

"PM Cares Fund is not a public authority under the ambit of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act. However, relevant information in respect of PM CARES Fund may be seen on the website pmcares.gov.in." the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on May 28 in response to an RTI query by The Indian Express.

The publication said it sent RTI queries to 55 PSUs, and received responses from 38 as of August 13.

From March 27-31, 2020, Rs 3,076.62 crore was collected under PM CARES Fund, according to the official website. The fund has been come under criticism for its lack of transparency regarding the usage of contributions.

The Supreme Court on August 18 refused to order the transfer of money under the PM CARES fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).