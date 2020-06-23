App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 2,000 crore for 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators amid surging COVID-19 cases

The Centre has also allocated a sum of Rs 1,000 crore to States/UTs for the welfare of migrant labourers

Moneycontrol News
Amid surging cases of coronavirus in India, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 ventilators to government-run COVID-19 hospitals in all states and Union Territories.

All these ventilators will be ‘Made in India’, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release issued on June 23.

Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/S Bharat Electronics Limited. Of the remaining 20,000 ventilators, 10,000 are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare, 5,650 by AMTZ Basic, 4,000 by AMTZ High End and 350 by Allied Medical, said the PMO.

So far, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to the states/UTs.  The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90) and Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs, said the PMO release.

The announcement has come while COVID-19 cases are increasing heavily. According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on June 23 while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The Centre has also allocated a sum of Rs 1,000 crore to States/UTs for the welfare of migrant labourers, said the release.

“The distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50 percent weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40 percent weightage for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 percent for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.  This assistance is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants,” the PMO said.

The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (181 crore), Uttar Pradesh (103 crore), Tamil Nadu (83 crore), Gujarat (66 crore), Delhi (55 crore), West Bengal (53 crore), Bihar (51 crore), Madhya Pradesh (50 crore), Rajasthan (50 crore) and Karnataka (34 crore), it added.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

