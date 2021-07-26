PM CARES for children scheme: Centre directs states, UTs to identify children orphaned due to COVID-19 within 15 days

Image: Reuters

To process the financial support for children under the PM CARES scheme announced earlier, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has asked states and UTs to direct district magistrates to identify the children who have lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ministry of Women & Child Development has requested States/UTs to direct DMs to identify the #children eligible for receiving support under PM CARES for Children scheme & populate https://t.co/lRiiHbDhFb portal with details of eligible children to enable prompt assistance to them pic.twitter.com/W04fL5fYIm

— PIB WCD (@PIBWCD) July 25, 2021

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, WCD Ministry Secretary Indevar Pandey said a web-based portal "pmcaresforchildren.in" has been launched to facilitate submission of applications, identification of children eligible to receive support under the scheme and processing of applications for securing benefits to them.

"I would request you to direct the district magistrates in your state to identify the children eligible for receiving support under the PM CARES for Children' scheme and populate the "pmcaresforchildren.in' portal with the details of eligible children, to enable prompt assistance to them. This task may be completed within the next 15 days," he said in the letter issued on July 22.

Detailing the process that has to be followed, Pandey asked the district magistrates to conduct a drive for identification of these children, with the assistance of police, DCPU, childline and civil society organisations.

Children, who have lost both their parents to COVID and requiring support under the scheme, may be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by Childline (1098), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) or any other agency or individual within 24 hours of noticing the child, excluding the journey time, he said.

Application forms for seeking support under the scheme may be filled up by the child or caregiver or any other agency producing child before the CWC.

He said the CWC shall verify the cause of death of the parents by way of their death certificate or by field enquiry. The information may be uploaded by the CWC on PM CARES for children portal, while submitting it for DM's consideration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 29 announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 years of age and free education.

This corpus will be used to give monthly financial support or stipend from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education.