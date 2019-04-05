App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea to restrain M K Stalin from linking Tamil Nadu CM to Kodanad case

The Judge said the petitioner can record the remarks, if any made by Stalin at the meeting and produce it before the court on April 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Madras High Court has said it would vacate the stay on a defamation case against DMK president M K Stalin over his remarks linking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to the Kodanad estate heist case after the government complained he was repeating the charge.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan made the oral observation on April 4 on two petitions by city Public Prosecutor (PP) A Natarajan seeking the court to restrain the DMK leader from making any speech regarding the matter during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, particularly at a public meeting to be held on Sunday, and vacate the interim stay on the defamation case.

The Judge said the petitioner can record the remarks, if any made by Stalin at the meeting and produce it before the court on April 8.

The PP submitted that Stalin in his campaign speeches was repeatedly linking Palaniswami to the Kodanad case despite facing prosecution for defamation for same remarks earlier.

related news

The Judge told the counsel for Stalin that the grievance of the PP was that the DMK leader was already facing prosecution for defamation. But again and again he was making the same allegations and it would amount to interfering with the administration of justice.

The PP has filed two petitions. One to restrain Stalin from making any speech pertaining to Kodanadu case and another to vacate the interim stay granted by the court on the defamation proceedings.

"We will vacate the stay. You face the trial," the judge added.

Stalin's counsel P Kumaresan opposed the petition, saying the PP had already filed a petition seeking similar relief and it had been dismissed by a division bench of the high court on April 1.

He sought time to file a counter affidavit to the present petition.

Earlier, the PP submitted that Sayyan and Manoj, two key accused in the Kodanadu heist-cum watchman murder case had hatched a conspiracy to implicate the chief minister and their allegations against Palaniswami were released in a documentary by a Delhi-based journalist recently.

Subsequently, the bail granted to Sayyan and Manoj was cancelled by the trial court after the government submitted that they were intimidating witnesses. The trial court order had been confirmed by the high court.

Stalin in his election campaign was continuously making speeches linking the chief minister with the case, claiming that it was not his statement but that of the journalist, the PP submitted.

When the matter was sub-judice, Stalin cannot make such statements, he contended.

A total of 10 people had been arrested in connection with the April 23, 2017 robbery attempt at the Kodanad estate in Nilgiris district, which was used by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. A guard was killed by a gang in the incident.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #India #Kodanad estate heist case #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Juventus Host AC Milan, Poised to Win Eighth Straight Serie A Title in ...

Ahead of Mahagathbandhan Rally, PM Modi Kicks off Final Campaigning in ...

'Did You Close Your Legs?' US Judge Faces 3-month Suspension for 'Advi ...

Is Pratibha Advani BJP's Answer to Congress Heavyweight Digvijaya Sing ...

Christian Michel Counters ED in Court, Says Never Named Anyone in Char ...

Dodging King Cobras, Wild Boars Part of Every Day Tussle for Poll Offi ...

Two Killed, Several Injured After Under-construction Building Collapse ...

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED ...

Afghanistan Opt for Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Faced with little competition, Mehbooba Mufti likely to win Anantnag L ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.