Plea to compensate damage to homes by underground metro tremors: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt reply

The Delhi High Court on October 18 sought the response of the AAP government and the DMRC on a plea seeking compensation for people whose houses have been damaged during metro construction and by vibrations from metro trains running under their homes.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), seeking their stand on a plea by a trust which has also urged the court to direct the authorities to ensure the safety and security of residents of the city from the tremors from underground metro trains.

The court directed the Delhi metro to indicate in its reply the policy in place, if any, to compensate persons affected by its construction and other operations and listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.

The direction by the bench came on the petition moved by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust which has claimed that houses located above underground metro routes have cracks in their walls and doors due to tremors from underground train movements.

It has contended that the problem is more acute in south Delhi colonies.