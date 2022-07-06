Plea seeking action against Nupur Sharma for controversial comments filed in Supreme Court

Supreme Court

A plea seeking the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on the Prophet in a TV debate show was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing. A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari told the counsel to mention the plea before the Registrar first.

A complaint was made to the police, but no action has been taken so far, the lawyer said. Why mention it before the vacation bench. Mention it before the Registrar", the bench told the lawyer.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking an 'independent, credible and impartial investigation' into the incident. Another vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala had on July 1 severely reprimanded Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammed, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remarks, the bench had said they were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.