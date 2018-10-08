App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in Supreme Court seeks review of Sabarimala judgement

The plea, filed by Shylaja Vijayan, president of National Ayyappa Devotees Association, said the September 28 judgment which had allowed entry of women of all ages in the hill-top shrine is "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of the Constitution bench judgement which lifted the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:55 am

