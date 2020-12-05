Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Removal Of Farmers Protesting In Delhi Based On Shaheen Bagh SC Verdict

The farmers have since camped along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi and have said they won't leave until the government rolls back what they call “black laws.” (Image: AP)

A petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma in the Supreme Court (SC) on December 4 has sought the removal of farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws at various border points in Delhi.

Notably, Sharma has cited the SC’s own verdict on October 7, 2019 on the Shaheen Bagh sit-in which was held to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Stating that the farmers’ protests have caused commuters hardships due to the road blockades, and that the gatherings could increase COVID-19 infections, Sharma has sought the SC to direct authorities to open up roads and shift protestors to allotted spaces such as Nirankari ground in Burari with social distancing guidelines.

“Because of the ongoing protest at the Delhi borders, the roads have been blocked by the protesters and closed border points, which have affected vehicular traffic and people who are travelling to and from Delhi to get medical treatment in reputed government/private hospitals situated in Delhi are also affected,” said the plea, filed through advocate Om Prakash Parihar.

In its verdict on a petition against the road blockade caused due to the Shaheen Bagh protest, the apex court had said that public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely and demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone.

The plea also referred to government guidelines which dissuade public gatherings amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 10th day. The central government held a second round of talks with leaders of farmer unions on December 3, but it ended without any breakthrough. Both sides are scheduled to meet again today (2 pm on December 5).

(With inputs from PTI)