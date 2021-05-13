Plea in Supreme Court seeks public disclosure of COVID-19 vaccines clinical trials data

The plea has sought disclosure of data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccination, hospitalisation and those who died after taking a jab (Image: Shutterstock)

A plea filed in the Supreme Court has sought public disclosure of the clinical trial data of COVID-19 vaccines and post vaccination data.

The plea has sought to make public the segregated data of each phase of the clinical trials of jabs granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The plea was filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel, former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, through Advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The petitioner clarified that the plea should not be understood as a challenge to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"Coercing citizens directly or indirectly to get vaccinated is unconstitutional and violates right to life of citizens. While the government has clearly stated in numerous RTIs that covid vaccines are voluntary, there are many instances from across the country where various authorities are mandating vaccines" the plea said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

The plea has sought disclosure of data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccination, hospitalisation and those who died after taking a jab. Such events should be advertised using a toll-free number, the plea said.

So far, three vaccines have been approved in India - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Covishield (the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute) and Russia's Sputnik V.

Covaxin and Covishield are available at vaccination centres, while the roll-out of Sputnik is yet to begin.