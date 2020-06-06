App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in Delhi HC for resumption of normal judicial work via videoconferencing

In an administrative order issued on May 29, the high court had said it will only hear urgent matters via videoconferencing till June 14 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order also applies to all district courts in the city.

PTI

A plea has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking resumption of normal judicial work in all the courts in the national capital via videoconferencing and e-filing.

The petition filed by advocate S B Tripathi has sought a direction to the high court administration to pass an order for resumption of normal judicial work via e-filing and videoconferencing.

It has also sought setting aside of the May 29 administrative order of the court.

related news

The plea contended that since all the benches are sitting now and cases are being filed by e-filing, there would be no impediment in hearing "not-so-urgent" pending and fresh matters.

It has also claimed that the Supreme Court has permitted filing of matters in a routine manner and started to take up non-urgent matters as well.

The petition has said that due to the restricted functioning of courts, pendency of cases has increased and lawyers are becoming financially hard-pressed.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

