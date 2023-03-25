 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Plea filed in Supreme Court against the law under which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The plea states Rahul Gandhi's disqualification "restrains members from freely discharging duties"

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI/File )

A plea has been filed in Supreme Court challenging the validity on Section 8(3) of Representation of Peoples Act 1951 under which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified.

It states automatic disqualification “restrains the members from freely discharging their duties casted upon them by the voters of their respective constituency, which is against the principles of democracy.”

The petition further says the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lily Thomas should be re-examined. Lily Thomas struck down section 8(4) of the RPA, 1951 in 2013.

