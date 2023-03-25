Plea filed in Supreme Court against the law under which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified

A plea has been filed in Supreme Court challenging the validity on Section 8(3) of Representation of Peoples Act 1951 under which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified.

It states automatic disqualification “restrains the members from freely discharging their duties casted upon them by the voters of their respective constituency, which is against the principles of democracy.”

The petition further says the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lily Thomas should be re-examined. Lily Thomas struck down section 8(4) of the RPA, 1951 in 2013.

Section 8(4) contemplated that Act allowed convicted Member of Parliament (MPs), Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Member of Legislative Council (MLCs) to continue in their posts, provided they appealed against their conviction or sentence and obtain a stay in higher courts within three months of the date of judgment by trial court.

The plea has been filed by Kerala-based social activist Aabha Muralidharan.

What does the plea state?

According to the plea, factors such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the role of the accused, ought to be examined while considering disqualification under the act. However, Section 8(3) provides for a blanket automatic disqualification, on the basis of the quantum of sentencing and imprisonment, which is self-contradictory and creates ambiguity in law.

The plea cites the example of sub clause (1) of section 8 of the 1951 Act, which categorises the offences and their nature for disqualification and states that 8(3) runs contradictory to other clauses under Section 8.

According to the plea, the intent of the legislature while passing the act, was to disqualify the elected members who are convicted for committing serious or heinous. The plea notes that the grounds for disqualification should be specific with the nature of offences as specified under the Code for Criminal Procedure and not in a blanket form, as is currently in force applicable vide S. 8(3) of the 1951 Act.

The plea states that MPs are voice of the people (voice populi). It is the right of freedom of speech and expression of millions of supporters that got them elected. The privileges of the members were enshrined in to the Constitution for this particular reason.

According to the petition, the constitutional rights enjoyed by MPs is an extension of the voice of millions of their supporters. If defamation, which just technically has a maximum punishment of two years is not removed singularly from the sweeping effect of the judgement in Lily Thomas, it will have a chilling effect on the right of representation of the citizens.