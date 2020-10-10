172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|plea-filed-in-supreme-court-asking-for-use-of-plain-english-in-drafting-of-laws-5947151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plea filed in Supreme Court asking for use of plain English in drafting of laws

The plea reasons that using "plain language" in communications will also ensure efficiency since there would be "less ambiguity for the readers". Dr Subhash Vijayran has filed the plea on the basis that writing of "most" lawyers is wordy and dull.

Moneycontrol News

Stating that everything is "complicated and confusing", a lawyer has filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) asking for the use of plain language in drafting and issuing of government rules, regulations, notifications and communications of interest to the general public.

Dr Subhash Vijayran, the lawyer, has filed the plea on the basis that writing of "most" lawyers is "wordy", "unclear", "pompous" and "dull", reported Bar and Bench.

"It is the common man who is most ignorant of the system – in fact quite wary of it. Why? Because he neither understands the system nor the laws. Everything is so much complicated and confusing," the plea states.

Close

"The way laws are enacted, practiced and administered in our country violates the fundamental rights of the masses by denying them – Access to Justice. ‘Speedy Justice’ and ‘Legal Awareness’ are the two, out of the many, facets of Access to Justice," it adds.

related news

The plea reasons that using "plain language" in communications will also ensure efficiency since there would be "less ambiguity for the readers" resulting in less time for "clarifications and explanations", it says.

Dr Vijayran, according to Bar and Bench, has also asked for directions to the Bar Council of India to introduce mandatory subject of "Legal Writing in Plain English" at all law schools in India. Moreover, he has also called for page limit for pleadings and time limit for oral arguments before the Supreme Court.

"If this court is to be truly a court of the masses – and not court of a fortunate few – the era of never-ending oral arguments and verbose pleadings has to go," the plea states.

The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on October 15, the report said.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.