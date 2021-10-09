MARKET NEWS

Platform ticket prices hiked at key railway stations in Mumbai; Check details here

A platform ticket will now cost Rs 50 instead of the previous rate of Rs 10.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
Central Railways has increased the price of platform tickets at certain stations in Mumbai in order to curb excessive crowding at railway stations in the upcoming festive season.

A platform ticket will now cost Rs 50 instead of the previous rate of Rs 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, Panvel stations of the Mumbai division. The increased rate came into effect on October 7 and will remain in effect until further orders.

“This has been done to curb the excessive rush at platforms and railway stations and also concourses and terminus during the festive season," according to the official statement issued by the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways.

In March this year, Indian Railways had clarified that the increase in platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It said powers to raise platform ticket prices to prevent crowding at stations had been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) since 2015. It also said that this is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a "short-term crowd control measure".

The Railways also said that it will continue to impose fines of up to Rs 500 for people not wearing masks on its premises. The penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months.
