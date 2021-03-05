Platform ticket price hike temporary, to prevent COVID-19 spread, assures Centre

Representative Image

The Indian Railways clarified on March 5 that the hike in the price of platform tickets is a temporary measure that has been adopted to prevent overcrowding at stations to contain COVID-19 spread.

A statement issued by the Government of India read: "Present increase in platform ticket prices at some stations is a temporary measure to prevent the spread of corona through crowding. This is being done at limited number of stations which see heavy rush."

The cost of platform tickets was increased only at railway stations that see heavy rush, it said. In the Mumbai Division for instance, the price hike has been implemented in only seven out of a total of 78 railway stations.

The Centre has further clarified that the power to regulate the price of platform tickets to prevent overcrowding had been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) in 2015 and a temporary price hike has been practiced for years as a “short-term crowd control measure."

The cost of platform tickets has also been increased in the past during festivals and rolled back eventually, when the rush lessened.

The national transporter’s statement comes a few days after the price of platform tickets at some railway stations was increased by almost Rs 50. The price hike came on the heels of an increase in the ticket price of short-distance trains also.

The sudden increase in travel expenses had left people worried, but the Centre has assured it is only a temporary measure that aims to discourage unnecessary travel amid the ongoing pandemic.