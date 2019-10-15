Planning to run 'Metrolite' or 'Metro on tyre' on remaining three corridors of Ph-IV, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The central government is considering to run 'Metrolite' or 'Metro on tyre' trains on the remaining three corridors of Metro Phase-IV in the national capital, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

The move is aimed at ensuring last-mile connectivity through these trains to those areas having lower projection of ridership.

'Metro on tyres' runs on rubber tyres instead of steel wheels like Metro Rail or Metrolite. Metrolite is also light urban rail transit system and its train has capacity of carrying 300 passengers.

The Union Cabinet had in March approved three corridors - Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km) of the 103.94 km long phase-IV of the Delhi metro.

The other three corridors of phase-IV which have not been approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

"We are considering to run Metrolite or 'Metro on tyre' trains on the remaining three corridors of Metro Phase-IV. These trains will ensure last-mile connectivity in Delhi," Puri told PTI in an interview.

He said the Centre has provided a good network of Metro trains in Delhi-NCR, adding that in small stretches, the government has constructed metro corridors.

Puri said the focus will be on construction of interchange stations to ensure last-mile connectivity.

The minister said 'Metro on tyres' is much cheaper than both the Metro Rail and Metrolite.

According to the ministry, while the per kilometer cost of Metro Rail is around Rs 300 crore and Rs 100 crore for Metrolite, 'Metro on tyres' will cost Rs 60 crore.

A committee has been formed to draft a set of standards and specifications for 'Metro on tyres'.