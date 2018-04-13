Planning to do your MBA from IIM this year? Get ready to shell out at least Rs 21 lakh

If you are planning to enroll in any of the IIMs, get ready to pay more as the country's top management institute is set to increase its fees by 5-17 per cent for the 2018-20 batch. The hike is being taken into consideration in view of inflationary pressure and higher operational expenses to run the institutes.

From top IIMs like Bangalore, Calcutta and Ahmedabad to their newer counterparts at Rohtak, Ranchi, Trichy, Udaipur and Amritsar, the educational institutes have either increased or are in the process of making the fees higher from the upcoming session. The hike will range from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending upon the institutes, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The IIM-Ahmedabad, which offers the most expensive programme among all its counterparts, has already increased its fees, hiking it to Rs 22 lakh from Rs 21 lakh. IIM Bangalore will now charge Rs 21 lakh, up from Rs 19.5 lakh last year while IIM Calcutta too has raised fees by Rs 1 lakh, which means students will now have to pay Rs 21 lakh.

The fee hike will be around 7 percent in IIM Rohtak, which was set up nearly a decade ago. “After the first 10 years, IIMs are required to generate their own revenue and sustain themselves through their own corpus. Faculty salaries go up, cost of messes goes up, cost of hospitality, security, infrastructure, security goes up, which necessitating a hike,” its director Dheeraj Sharma told the paper.