you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Plane crash: Vikhe Patil seeks case against UY Aviation owner

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil today demanded that a case be registered against the "director" of UY Aviation, which owned the chartered plane that crashed in suburban Ghatkopar yesterday.

"I have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that a case be registered against Dipak Kothari, the director of UY Aviation, for being negligent and posing a threat to people's lives," Patil said.

The senior Congress leader said an inquiry should be ordered against UY Aviation for "forcing" the two pilots to fly the aircraft despite the inclement weather.

Media reports quoted the husband of pilot Marya Zuberi as alleging that the pilots were forced to fly though they were wary of the weather.

"The Director General of Civil Aviation had certified that the aircraft was fit for a test flight. The accident shows there were lapses on part of (DGCA) officials too. They should be suspended immediately," Vikhe Patil demanded.

The 12-seater aircraft had crashed into an under-construction building in Ghatkopar's Jagruti Nagar locality yesterday afternoon.

Five people -- four crew members including two pilots and a worker at the construction site -- died in the accident.

While media reports claimed that the company was owned by Dipak Kothari, it could not be confirmed. Kothari could not be contacted for comments.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

