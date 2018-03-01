App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 27, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plane carrying Sridevi's mortal remains leaves for Mumbai

A chartered plane carrying the mortal remains of Bollywood diva Sridevi took off this evening from here for Mumbai where film personalities and fans are eagerly waiting to see her one last time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Embraer aircraft belonging to Anil Ambani's ADAG group departed from Dubai at around 7 pm (IST), a senior Mumbai airport official said. It is expected to land in Mumbai at around 9.30 pm.

The mortal remains of arguably the first woman superstar of the silver screen will be kept at the Sports Club Garden in Lokhandvala Complex in the western suburb of Andheri where people can pay their last respects from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm tomorrow.

The last rites will be held at 3.30 pm, according to a statement issued by her family.

Earlier in the day, the Dubai Public Prosecutors Office, after a thorough probe, "released" to the family the body of the 54-year-old actress, who had died suddenly in the bathroom of a hotel here three days back. The Dubai police said she accidentally drowned following loss of consciousness.

Family members, including her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, accompanied the body from the morgue to get it embalmed before heading for the Dubai airport on her final journey home.

