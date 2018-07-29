Plan to lay LPG pipeline in Punjab being formulated: Pradhan

The Central government was formulating a plan to lay LPG pipeline in 13 districts of Punjab, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan today said. The facility would be first provided in Mohali district, the minister said after laying the foundation stone of the new campus of National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) here, an official release said.

The minister ensured that the project would be executed with state-of-the-art equipment and highlighted that gas supply through pipelines would lessen the economic burden on people.

The Union government would also extend cooperation to the skill development university at Chamkaur Sahib to enhance the professional skills of the youth of Punjab, he further said.

He promised support to Punjab government in this regard and announced that Mohali would be made the hub of employment in the state.

Earlier, while welcoming the Union Minister, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the state government was undertaking path breaking measures in the sphere of skill development.

However, each year approximately 80,000 youth were migrating to foreign shores leading to an annual capital drain of Rs 20,000 crore, he said.

Channi said in most cases, the youth were duped on reaching abroad by travel agents.

He urged the Union minister to ensure that the Centre enacts a special law to end this "loot" or launch a portal where those wanting to go abroad and the foreign companies can be brought on the same platform.