Plan to add coaches to Delhi Metro delayed by funding shortage

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Metro's plan to add more coaches to its trains to reduce overcrowding will be delayed as the mass rapid transporter is unable to find funding for the project, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

According to the plan, more coaches will be added to the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka with Vaishali/Noida, the Red Line, connecting Rithala with Dilshad Garden and the Yellow Line, linking HUDA City centre with Samaypur Badli.

According to the report, the procurement price of these new 156 coaches is estimated to be Rs 1,958 crore, including taxes and duties.

“The coaches will augment the current capacity and will help take care of the extension of the Airport Line,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the newspaper.

DMRC has sought funding of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

This decision comes after the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which had funded three phases of Delhi Metro to some extent, refused to lend money to buy new coaches, the report suggests.

The project has already been delayed by over two years.

NCPRB has given its go-ahead to DMRC to float an open tender for new procurement.

The report, citing a Delhi government official, suggests that even if the NCRPB rolls out a funding model for DMRC, the file will go to the Delhi government as it is an equity partner for the loan.

The Centre and the Delhi government have 50 percent stake each in DMRC.