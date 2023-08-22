Plan for Chandrayaan-3 landing watertight, last 17 minutes the most crucial

The descent is set to take place around 5.45 pm IST, with touchdown expected at approximately 6.05 pm IST

Taking lessons from the botched landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander, The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has a more foolproof plan for Chandrayaan-3 which is scheduled to soft-land on the lunar surface on August 23.

Nilesh M Desai, director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO in Ahmedabad, told ANI the last 17 minutes of the landing are the ‘most crucial’ but the space agency has undertaken all measures to ensure that Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the designated date.

Desai explained that during this last leg, the spacecraft will try to reach the surface from a height of 30 km with a velocity of 1.68 km per second. “The lunar gravity will pull it down as a result of which we will have to retrofire so that its speed lessens. Its speed will be reduced to zero as it will reach the moon’s surface. We have to fire thruster engines to reduce its speed as it lands,” said Desai, adding there are four such engines in the lander module.

According to Desai, due to these fire thrusters, the lander will come down eventually from 30 km to 6.8 km. “Then two thruster engines will be switched off. The other two engines push the lander further down. When it is at a height of 800m, then its speed will be 0km/second and it will make a straight vertical descent up to 150m,” he said.

Desai said then inputs from other sensors and cameras, which have been already placed, will be taken. ‘The reference data will be compared from these sensors. The spacecraft may move 60m to its left or right and then land based on the inputs of these sensors,” he said.

Desai though chances are rare, a ‘salvage mode’ has also been planned in case the spacecraft is diverted in another direction. The mode will ensure automatic landing by which it can detect the right spot to land. “As you know, we are landing on the South Pole at 70-degree latitude which is full of craters and boulders. Other countries such as Russia and China have tried exploring other parts of the moon which have smoother surfaces. To ensure a smooth landing, we have identified a landing site of 4 km x 2.4 km which has been divided into various parts of 24 m each. In case, it cannot land at all, it will move away a little and land at a safe spot,” said Desai.

However, in case there is an unavoidable glitch identified two hours prior to the landing, the event may be pushed to August 27. “The spacecraft on August 27 will land 400-450 km away from the slot planned. It will be like reaching Mumbai instead of Ahmedabad. Though it will not be an ideal spot we can still land,” he said.