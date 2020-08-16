Plan afoot to give Bengaluru canals green facelift but challenges remain

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa revealed plans to create green spaces along 400 km of primary canals in Bengaluru in his Independence Day Speech, Deccan Herald reported.

The project is still in its infancy, and that serious consideration is being made to implement it on the SWD K100 canal in the first stage, the report quoted sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Yeddyurappa said in his speech: “In the first stage, work along the historic rajakaluve (primary canal), from Dharmambudhi Lake (where the Kempegowda bus stand is currently located) to Bellandur Lake, will be taken up, besides the construction of a 36 km-long walking and cycling path, showcasing the city’s cultural and social facets."

Speaking to the paper, MR Venkatesh, chief engineer at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said the project is feasible and could also serve as a critical buffer zone between the urban sprawl and necessary green spaces. According to him, it also represents a significant upgradation in the environment.

Sources also said that the real challenge is not accommodating greenery along the canals, but stopping the flow of sewage into the canals. As of now, there are 150 million litres per day (MLDs) of raw sewage that flows into the canals being considered for phase 1 of this project, the report said.

“At places, the cross-section width of the canal is 8 feet, but in other places, it is 16 metres. Where the space is small, the idea is to create a single patch of greenery. In larger areas, the drain will be shrunk to accommodate bicycle and walking tracks, with dual lines of greenery. If vacant plots are available in places, they will be turned into parks,” the sources said.