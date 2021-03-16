Placements under National Urban Livelihoods Mission drop 90 percent in FY21

The DAY-NULM underlines the need for skill upgradation and placements for a better livelihood for the urban poor.

Placements under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana‐National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) saw a 90 percent drop in FY21, shows data.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in response to a parliamentary question, only 7,141 people found gainful employment in the urban areas in FY21 as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 71,503 persons in FY20.

"Government has initiated multiple avenues and measures to generate employment like encouraging private sectors , relaxation to MSME, fast-tracking various projects and various government schemes which leads to distribution of both the skilled and the unskilled workers," said Prashant Singh, Vice-President and Business Head-Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic also played a spoilsport with severe lockdown restrictions, which led to a drop in the numbers. This has continued till now and revival may take two more quarters," Singh added.

The state-wise breakup of the data reveals that major states Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have reported nil placements in 2020.

Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest number of placements at 1,587, followed by 1,226 in Maharashtra, and 1,034 in Gujarat.

The DAY-NULM scheme has been witnessing a downward trend in terms of persons placed. While 1,37,944 individuals were placed in FY17, the placements dropped to 1,08,186 in FY18.

The scheme saw a one-time jump in placements at 1,90,224 individuals in FY19, however that dropped to 71, 503 in FY20.

The DAY-NULM is a skill development programme. It was launched in September 2013 under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation by restructuring the Swarna Jayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY), a centrally sponsored scheme which has ben operational since 1997.

