Piyush Goyal urges business leaders to focus on sustainability

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

He said that India is committed to ensuring that sustainability and inclusive growth are going to be the defining features of its growth story.

Piyush Goyal said large companies must be sensitized to handhold MSMEs associated with them.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged business leaders to focus on sustainability and ensure all their actions respect nature.

He said that India is committed to ensuring that sustainability and inclusive growth are going to be the defining features of its growth story. ”I urge all business leaders to focus on sustainability and ensure all our actions respect nature,” he said while addressing the CII’s India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

The minister said that India’s partnership with the UK and the European Union are two significant elements in the global effort to make the world a better place to live in.

”Technology and finance are going to play an important role in a sustainable lifestyle. I urge the world leaders to recognise that we all have to contribute our fair share to energy efficiency to make the world a better place to live in,” Goyal said.