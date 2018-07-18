Piyush Goyal to meet real estate developers, banks tomorrow

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has called a meeting of real estate developers, bankers and other stakeholders tomorrow to firm up steps to deal with various issues, including land acquisition and taxation, being faced by the sector, sources said.

The meeting would also be attended by representatives of housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB), non-banking financial companies (NBFC), Niti Aayog and the Urban Development Ministry.

The meeting will also focus on giving a boost to affordable housing and National Mission for Urban Housing which seeks to provide housing for all by 2022, the sources said.

The effort, they said, would be to understand the problems in the real estate sector and hear the industry on what the Central and state governments could do to improve ease of doing business.

As regards the taxation issues, the meeting would deliberate on the feasibility of bringing real estate within the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Delhi government has been demanding bringing real estate under the GST.