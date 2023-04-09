 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piyush Goyal to hold series to meetings with leaders, top CEOs of Italy, France next week to boost trade ties

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

The minister will be on an official visit to France (Paris) and Italy (Rome) on April 11-13. He will be accompanied by a delegation of top Indian CEOs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a series of meetings with leaders and top CEOs of France and Italy next week during his three-day visit to these two countries to further boost trade and investment ties.

The minister will be on an official visit to France (Paris) and Italy (Rome) on April 11-13. He will be accompanied by a delegation of top Indian CEOs. In France, Goyal along with Olivier Becht, Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, will co-chair the India-France Business Summit on April 11, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The summit will focus on various themes, including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regions, it added.

Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable. Both Indian and French ministers will participate in an event that will showcase India’s cultural heritage and soft power and are expected to witness the participation of over 600 dignitaries from the French government, the Indian business diaspora in France and members of the French business community.