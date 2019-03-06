App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal to hold marathon meeting with senior officials on March 7

Days before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, Piyush Goyal will conduct a final assessment of the work done by the ministry over the last five years, sources said on March 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a marathon meeting of senior officials on March 7 to prepare a road map for the future of the national transporter.

Days before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, Goyal will conduct a final assessment of the work done by the ministry over the last five years, sources said on March 6.

The minister will interact with all members of the Railway Board, director generals, divisional railway managers, general managers, heads of railway PSUs and senior officers to be posted as DRMs in the near future.

The discussion will focus on achievements of targets for year 2018-19, security situation in the country, security measures required to be taken by zonal railways and setting of agenda for 2019-20, the sources said.

The sources indicated that the meeting, slated to be the last big interaction of the minister with key personnel of the railways before the 2019 general elections, will also provide a roadmap for the national transporter in the days to come.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:02 pm

