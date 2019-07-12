App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal to attend India Day Conclave in London on July 16

Goyal will also address India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO) in London, besides meeting British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in the India Day Conclave on July 16 in London with an objective to show investment opportunities in India.

During his three-day visit to the UK, starting from July 14, Goyal will meet Indian diaspora and interact with Indian business leaders, the ministry said in a statement July 12.

He will also address India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO) in London, besides meeting British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.

Close

India Day conclave is co-hosted by the UK Government and the City of London.

related news

Over 300 delegates from the UK and India's financial sectors, including senior bankers, chief financial officers, major international institutional investors, lawyers, insurance brokers and fund managers are expected to attend the conclave.

"One of the key objectives is to show opportunities to invest in India to the City of London's most prominent institutional investors," it said.

The minister will seek to raise the country's profile among international investors of the Green Growth Equity Fund, which the UK and Indian governments have jointly set up with an investments of 120 million pound each.

India-UK Trade and Economic Relations are reviewed annually by the JETCO at the level of minister.

So far, 12 meetings have already taken place.

Today, around 800 Indian companies operate in the UK employing 1,04,932 persons, spanning goods like automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemicals and services in sectors such as technology, engineering and finance.

The UK is the third-largest investor in India and is among the country's main trading partners. Trade totalled 13.6 billion euro in 2018.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Day Conclave #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.