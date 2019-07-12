Piyush Goyal to attend India Day Conclave in London on July 16

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in the India Day Conclave on July 16 in London with an objective to show investment opportunities in India.

During his three-day visit to the UK, starting from July 14, Goyal will meet Indian diaspora and interact with Indian business leaders, the ministry said in a statement July 12.

He will also address India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO) in London, besides meeting British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.

India Day conclave is co-hosted by the UK Government and the City of London.

Over 300 delegates from the UK and India's financial sectors, including senior bankers, chief financial officers, major international institutional investors, lawyers, insurance brokers and fund managers are expected to attend the conclave.

"One of the key objectives is to show opportunities to invest in India to the City of London's most prominent institutional investors," it said.

The minister will seek to raise the country's profile among international investors of the Green Growth Equity Fund, which the UK and Indian governments have jointly set up with an investments of 120 million pound each.

India-UK Trade and Economic Relations are reviewed annually by the JETCO at the level of minister.

So far, 12 meetings have already taken place.

Today, around 800 Indian companies operate in the UK employing 1,04,932 persons, spanning goods like automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemicals and services in sectors such as technology, engineering and finance.

The UK is the third-largest investor in India and is among the country's main trading partners. Trade totalled 13.6 billion euro in 2018.