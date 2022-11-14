 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piyush Goyal suggests IITF like fair in summers to showcase 'swadeshi' capabilities

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Inaugurating the IITF in New Delhi at Pragati Maidan, the minister said that women entrepreneurs and MSMEs can be specially encouraged to participate in that dedicated during summers.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested that an exhibition similar to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) can be organised in May or June to showcase swadeshi capabilities and it's emerging strength.

"Capabilities of India has increased significantly...Can we consider organising similar fair (like IITF), twice a year particularly in summers, as people cross Delhi to visit North India. We should consider that fair in May-June and focus on startups, MSMEs and trade associations...Can we organise a swadeshi (indigenous) fair to showcase our sawdeshi capabilities," he said.

He said that to popularise that fair, India Trade Promotion Organisation can consider it to oraginse that on no profit, no loss basis.

Goyal also suggested making digital payments in such fair a compulsory activity.

Talking about the importance of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) sector, he said that ITPO and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) can consider jointly developing some courses to train professionals who can help tap the sector.