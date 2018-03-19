Piyush Goyal says budget for Uttar Pradesh increased from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 3,600 crore

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the budget allotted for railways in Uttar Pradesh had been increased from Rs 1,100 crore last year to Rs 3,600 crore this year.

Goyal also announced several projects including re-development of Charbagh railway station, Lucknow Junction and Gomti Nagar stations , over bridge at Malhaur (in Lucknow) and development of passenger amenities at Alamnagar station, an official statement said.

"The budget outlay for Uttar Pradesh has been increased to Rs 3,600 crore as against Rs 1,100 crores in the previous year," the minister said.

He added the total budget for the projects announced today alone will be Rs 3,600 crores.

The minister said he was very pleased with the cleanliness standards of Lucknow station. The standard now was better as compered to his previous visit, the minister said.

Goyal said that Indian Railways are working relentlessly on speed, safety, security and passenger amenities being provided over all the stations across the length and breadth of the country.

The Northern Railway in a statement said that as a major step towards strengthening the rail infrastructure and for betterment of passenger services, it is providing upgraded facilities especially focusing on the state capital and its neighbouring areas.

"The facilities that are being offered are: two escalators and a lift at Lucknow Station (NR), three lifts at Platform nmber 1, 2/3 and 4/5 at Lucknow Junction (North- Eastern Railway), over-bridge at Lucknow Jn.(NER), foot over bridge at Utraitia, electronic interlocking at Ajgain, Amausi & Harauni stations, renovated circulating area and new station building of station entry at Aishbagh station and dedication of heritage steam locomotive stabled at Lucknow station (NR)," it added.