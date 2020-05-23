Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 23, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Piyush Goyal Press Conference LIVE: Ministry of Railways' presser to start at 4 pm
Live updates of the press conference by the Ministry of Railways.
The Ministry of Railways has organised a press conference at 4 pm on May 23.
The press conference is to be organised at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, according to the Press Information Bureau. Catch the live updates here:
Top
highlights
Railways ferries around 32 lakh migrants since May 1
Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12
According to data with the Railways, Uttar Pradesh (1246) has received the highest number of Shramik Special trains, followed by Bihar (804) and Jharkhand (124). Among the originating states, Gujarat (759) has used the most services to sent migrant workers home, followed by Maharashtra (483) and Punjab (291).
Railways ferries around 32 lakh migrants since May 1
The Railways has ferried around 32 lakh migrant workers on board 2,570 Shramik Special trains since May 1, according to official data.
The Shramik Special trains are being operated primarily on the requests of the states which want to send the migrant workers to their home states. The Railways is bearing 85 percent of the total cost of running each of the trains while the rest is being borne by the states.
Out of the 2,570 trains, 505 are yet to reach their destination, while 2,065 trains have completed their journey.
Ministry of Railways on Twitter: Indian Railways taking all necessary precautions like sanitization, social distancing, wearing face cover/masks, etc. in special trains. Sanitization and thermal screening are being done in Secunderabad to New Delhi special train.
Railways to use 60% of its converted isolation coaches lying idle to operate Shramik Special trains
The Railways has decided to use 60 per cent of the 5,200 isolation coaches meant for coronavirus-infected people to run Shramik Special trains.
Officials said that these non-AC coaches will not be reconverted into normal coaches, but will be used as "they are" for these services.
Officials said that since these coaches have been lying idle after being converted into isolation wards and were yet to be deployed, the railways have decided to use them to operate the migrant special services. (PTI)
Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12
Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources told news agency PTI.
The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending stories of thousands of migrant labourers struggling to return home from their places of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The sources said a total of 27.15 lakh Indians moved from one state to another between April 30 and May 6, while the number for the period from May 7-12 was 39.71 lakh.
Recently, in a significant move, the Railways has allowed select reservation counters to open at stations, nearly two months after they were shut due to the lockdown, with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal saying "we have to take India towards normalcy".
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the press conference by the Ministry of Railways.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 4 pm at National Media Centre, New Delhi.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from the conference. Stay tuned for the latest updates.