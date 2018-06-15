Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal offered worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here today.

The union minister was accompanied by his wife Seema.

Goyal arrived here last night and after an overnight stay on the hills, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswra at the crack of dawn, temple sources said

Immediately after offering prayers at the temple, he left for Hyderabad to take part in various railway department functions in Telangana, the sources added.