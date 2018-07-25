App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piyush Goyal lauds RPF constable trying to save a woman from falling under the train

In a tweet posted on Tuesday which included a CCTV grab of the incident, the constable can be seen trying to pull the woman towards safety as a local train departs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal has lauded heroic efforts of a railway protection force constable trying to save a woman from falling under the train.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday which included a CCTV grab of the incident, the constable can be seen trying to pull the woman towards safety as a local train departs.

“Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. I am very proud of our Railway family which is working non-stop to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers,” Goyal said.

The video shows as a Mumbai local train starts departing after a scheduled halt at the station, a woman tries to deboard the train. Apparently, her cloth gets stuck to the gate of the train and she falls down with legs slipping in the gap between the platform and the train.

As the woman starts sliding on the platform along with the moving train, a couple of onlookers try to help her pull out. One of them, apparently who is referred by Goyal as RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav falls on the platform in the attempt.

Sliding further, the woman succeeds in dislodging her legs from the gap. Others on the platform can be seen pulling her to safety.

Every year hundreds of people die falling down the suburban trains in Mumbai. The lack of automatic doors makes travelling in overburdened transport system a death trap for commuters in the city.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:09 pm

tags #India #mumbai #Piyush Goyal

