Piyush Goyal asks Railways officials to give suggestions for national optimisation

Piyush Goyal encouraged the officials from across the railway zones to share with the board their best practices and policy suggestions for national optimisation, according to an official release.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while reviewing the working of all the zones, said that Indian Railways must continue to optimise and reduce the costs and further improve all productivities to make this year an exceptional year in spite of COVID-19.

Goyal encouraged the officials from across the railway zones to share with the board their best practices and policy suggestions for national optimisation, according to an official release.

Better passenger services, safety, revenue generation, freight and business development, increasing the speed, anything can be suggested that can contribute to development of Railways.

The Minister asked the Railway Board to study the best practices of zones at the earliest. Great practices or ideas that are being implemented at one place can be then replicated at other places and national optimisation can be achieved.

Goyal said that COVID-19 precautions must continue to be adhered to by Railways.

The minister further said that freight operations of Railways had helped in contributing to the economic and industrial activities of the country in a big way and, therefore, loading and freight momentum must continue to be maintained.
