Piyush Goyal announces new railway zone for Andhra, to be headquartered in Visakhapatnam

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Wednesday announced a new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh. The new railway zone -- Southern Coast Railway -- will be headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Goyal said.
The decision comes four days after a BJP delegation from the state met Goyal in the national capital demanding formation of a railway zone.
In a memorandum submitted to Goyal, they had said the north Andhra region, comprising Srikaulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is "very backward and needs impetus for development".