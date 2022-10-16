Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino dog breeds banned as pets in Ghaziabad

A Rottweiler (Image: AP)

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

Pet-owners living in high rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public. The decision comes amidst several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in recent months. The pet owners will have to obtain registration within two months.

"The three breeds — Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino — are ferocious (khoonkhar), and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told