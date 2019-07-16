App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pilgrims paying obeisance at Amarnath shrine cross 2 lakh mark

Sixteen people, including two security force personnel, have died since the pilgrimage began from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on July 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine of Amarnath July 16 crossed the two-lakh mark as over 11,000 yatris paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice-lingam in the 3,880 metre high cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

"On the 16th day of the ongoing yatra, 11,538 yatris paid obeisance at the shrine," a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said.

So far, 2,05,083 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine, he said.

Thirty people have sustained injuries due to rolling down of stones and other causes in this time period. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 15, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
