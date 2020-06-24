App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PIL in Delhi HC for guidelines on COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons

The plea alleges that there is a casual approach on the part of Delhi government, particularly its Chief Secretary, while dealing with issues of health of homeless persons with mental illness.

PTI

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and AAP government to issue guidelines for COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital.

The petition by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal is listed on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan,

The plea alleges that there is a casual approach on the part of Delhi government, particularly its Chief Secretary, while dealing with issues of health of homeless persons with mental illness.

The advocate has also claimed that the Delhi government has not taken seriously the lack of guidelines with respect to COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons.

He said that the high court had on June 9 directed the Delhi government to address the grievances raised by him in another PIL with regard to mentally ill homeless persons in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy.

He said that on June 13 he also sent a representation to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government for providing treatment to mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital who have no residence proof.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

