App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

PIL in Delhi HC claims thousands of needy not getting ration despite e-coupons

"Whenever the website is accessed, it permanently shows the message 'server under heavy load! Please check after some time'. Moreover, most poor people cannot apply online as most do not have smart phones and there are no cyber cafes functioning during the lockdown," the petition said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging that thousands of needy people in the national capital are not getting ration under the public distribution system (PDS) despite having the e-coupons issued by the AAP government.

The plea by a third-year law student, Shabnam, said the Delhi government announced that e-coupons can be obtained by filling up a simple form online.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

Close

However, the form is not simple and and the website for applying for an e-coupon has crashed, the petition said.

related news

"Whenever the website is accessed, it shows the message 'server under heavy load! Please check after some time'. Moreover, most poor people cannot apply online as most do not have smart phones and there are no cyber cafes functioning during the lockdown," it said.

"They need to have the ability to access the internet, have a mobile phone to generate an OTP, upload a photo of their Aadhaar card and a photo of their family, and finally, download the e-coupon. This makes the system inaccessible for the poorest and marginalised who need rations," it added.

The petitioner, in her plea filed through advocate Kriti Kumari, claimed that she collected data from the PDS shops about the poor people who were denied ration despite having e-coupons and prepared a list which was forwarded to the LG's office and Delhi government officials as a representation.

However, no action has been taken by the authorities till date, the petition has claimed.

It has sought directions to the Delhi government to ensure appropriate quantity of rations as per the norms is immediately dispersed and distributed to the needy persons, including those having e-coupons but have not received foodgrain.

It has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to ensure there is adequate stock at the ration/PDS shops.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #AAP #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi High Court #e-coupons #India #PDS

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.