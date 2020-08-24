Pig injured after eating 'explosive' from garbage heap

The explosive is suspected to be a crude bomb or firecracker, said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.
PTI
A pig was injured after biting into an "explosive" at a garbage dump here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Bagahi under Babupurwa police station area in the evening, they said.
Forensic experts will find out what exactly the pig ate, police said.
Further details are awaited.
