Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pig injured after eating 'explosive' from garbage heap

The explosive is suspected to be a crude bomb or firecracker, said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A pig was injured after biting into an "explosive" at a garbage dump here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Bagahi under Babupurwa police station area in the evening, they said.

The explosive is suspected to be a crude bomb or firecracker, said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.

Forensic experts will find out what exactly the pig ate, police said.

Further details are awaited.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

