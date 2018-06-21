App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PIB's YouTube channel up and running, but misses PM's Yoga Day event

Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel had been experiencing a technical glitch since June 15th. It has been restored at 8 am today. PIB could not live stream the prime minister's event on International Yoga Day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel was unblocked at 8 am today just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga event got over, a senior official said. The channel was blocked as YouTube was updating its "partner agreements", a spokesperson for the website had said yesterday.

"YouTube unblocked PIB's YouTube channel today at 8 am," a senior official said today.

But PIB could not live stream the prime minister's event from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on International Yoga Day as the function got over at 8 am.

The problem was communicated to YouTube India yesterday, a PIB source said.

related news

PIB India's YouTube channel had been experiencing a technical glitch because of which viewers were not able to access content on the channel, the source had said yesterday.

On trying to watch a video, an error message was displayed: 'This video contains content from Press Information Bureau. It is not available in your country."

YouTube channels of MIT Open Courseware (which has north of 1.5 million subscribers), Jamendo Music and Blender Foundation (with over 190,000 subscribers) were also blocked.

"Videos on a limited number of sites have been blocked as we updated our partner agreements. We are working with them to get their videos back online," the YouTube spokesperson had said yesterday.

Officials said the channel was blocked from June 15 (Saturday) and came to the notice of officials on June 18 when a press conference of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal could not be streamed live.

PIB YouTube channel, which was launched in 2016, has 1,52,804 subscribers and 3,560 uploaded videos.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #International Yoga Day #Narendra Modi #PIB #YouTube

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.