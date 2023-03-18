 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Old homes of Kashmir’s cold valley

Mongabay .
Mar 18, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

According to Rayees Ahmad Shah, a climate researcher based in Kashmir, before building any structure the topography, weather and position of the sun must be taken into consideration. “We come from a cold place, so mud and wood are the best materials we can use in construction,” he corroborated Hamdani.

A house is located in Aali Kadal locality of Srinagar city photographed during the winter season. Vernacular architecture in Kashmir factored in both the cold and hot climate of the valley. The upper story of this house is open to get relief in summer, while the ground floor is fully insulated with mud and the window sizes are small. Photo by Amir Bin Rafi/Mongabay.


 

When a massive flood hit the valley in 2014, a major part of downtown Srinagar, a prominent city in the Valley, was submerged in water. Apart from the memories and shelter, the flood took away the traces of vernacular architecture with it.

After the first floor of his house was submerged in water, Junaid Ahmad Shah thought of renovating it. Shah, a private employee, used his savings in building, what he could call, his ‘dream house’. Replacing the wood logs that were used as rafters to carry the load of the house, with steel bars and thick mud walls with thin brick walls, he was transforming his house on the lines of ‘modern architecture’. It took him years of hard work and finances to complete the renovation. A place that once carried the legacy of indigenous architectural techniques was transformed into a three-storey concrete building.

However, he never thought that he would miss his old home. “In the run to build my dream house, I forgot about the basic reasons for building a house; comfort and sustainability.”