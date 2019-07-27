App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Photos of President Kovind, PM Modi be hung in all NDMC schools by August 15: Mayor

In a letter issued by his office, he said, the step was being taken to inculcate a greater sense of nationalism among the children.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on July 26 directed officials to ensure that photographs of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi be mounted in all NDMC-run schools by August 15.

In a letter issued by his office, he said, the step was being taken to inculcate a greater sense of nationalism among the children.

"The idea is to build awareness among the young students and ingrain in their minds a greater sense of patriotism and nationalism," Singh said.

Asked if the direction was binding on schools and to be compulsorily implemented, he said, "I have only take a decision in good faith and expect people to follow it, but it is not compulsory."

"These children will become our future and these personalities (Kovind and Modi) can inspire them. So, this matter be taken seriously and ensured that before August 15, photos of the two leaders be mounted in all schools run by the NDMC," the letter read.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 08:40 am

