App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Phones of 11, including Babul Supriyo, stolen during Arun Jaitley's cremation: Patanjali spokesperson

Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones on August 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 11 people, including BJP MP Babul Supriyo, had their phones stolen during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said on August 26. Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones in the evening on August 25. Though a senior officer said a complaint had been filed in the case, police personnel at the Kashmere Gate Police Station said they were yet to receive it.

"When all were paying their last tribute to Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye," Tijarawala tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi police on his post.

Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, also shared the current location of his phone.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.