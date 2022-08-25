Phogat 'murder': 'Curlies' restaurant at Goa's Anjuna beach back in limelight after 14 years

The restaurant on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, where Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat had visited before coming back to her hotel and complaining of uneasiness, was in the limelight 14 years ago when a British teenager had died.

Sonali Phogat (42) had visited 'Curlies' restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on August 23 morning.

Her death, earlier suspected to have been caused by a heart attack, is now being treated as a murder and two of her associates have been arrested by the Anjuna police.The restaurant had hit the headlines during investigations into the death of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling in 2008.

The mother of Keeling had then claimed her daughter said she had visited 'Curlies' just before coming to the place where she was sexually assaulted and left to die on the beach.From the evidence on record it appeared that Scarlett Keeling was taken to Curlies prior to her arrival at the Lui's Shack where she finally died, advocate Vikram Varma, a lawyer who represented the deceased's mother, Fiona Mackeown, said.