Climate action got support from Now-Gen givers as well as Inter-Gen philanthropists, shows India Philanthropy 2023 report

Maya Shekhar
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Dasra's Neera Nundy and Bain & Co. Partner Jishnu Batabyal on who are the Now-Gen Givers, the causes they are supporting, why India needs more from its UHNIs, and big trends in philanthropy in India.

Education and healthcare continue to be key areas of focus for both first-generation wealth creators known as Now-Gen givers as well as Inter-Gen givers with a history of family philanthropy. (Representational image: Yannis H via Unsplash)

"Over the last five years, total social sector expenditure in India has seen an annual growth of 15%, from $135 billion (INR 11.1 lakh crore) in FY 2017 to $276 billion (INR 22.6 lakh crore) in FY 2022," according to the India Philanthropy 2023 by Dasra and Bain & Co.

Most of this spending was done by the government, though the contributions of retail/individual as well as family philanthropy cannot be discounted. According to the report, family philanthropy reached "$3.6 billion or INR 29,600 crore in FY 2022 driven primarily by a growth in HNIs/affluent givers [net worth of INR 7–200 crore]", while retail giving grew "by modest 6% annually from FY 2017 to FY 2022, with
contributions reaching $4 billion (INR 32,700 crore)".

In an email interview, Neera Nundy, co-founder and partner at Dasra, and Jishnu Batabyal, Partner, Bain & Company, explained some of the directional shifts they are seeing in philanthropy in India, and the causes Now-Gen Givers are supporting compared with Inter-Gen Philanthropists.

India is not seen as particularly philanthropic by the rest of the world. What does your data show?